LISTEN: Girardi Says Gleyber Torres Shouldn’t Be Overwhelmed When He Reaches Majors

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The Yankees’ top prospect Gleyber Torres moved one step closer to the majors this week when he was promoted to Triple-A. But does Joe Girardi think the 20-year-old shortstop could handle the demands of the big leagues now?

“I don’t think he would be (overwhelmed),” the Yankees manager told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Wednesday. “I think when he eventually gets here … he’s got some guys to lean on, too. He’s got some young players who have been through some ups and downs. … I think he has a pretty good head on his shoulders that he’ll be able to handle it.”

As far as his evaluation of Torres’ play on the field, Girardi said: “I’m going by what I saw in spring training. And I thought it was a young man who really knew how to play the game, where the game was pretty slow for him. It didn’t speed up for him. And there’s obviously little things that all players have to improve on, but I think he’s done a good job of playing all over the infield. He’s played at second, short and third — short being his natural position. I think he knows how to grind out at-bats, what he needs to do in a certain at-bat. And I think he’s continued to do that in the minor leagues.”

GETTING TANAKA TURNED AROUND

Girardi said Masahiro Tanaka’s start Thursday is “really important for him.” The ace pitcher has struggled badly this season — he’s 5-3, but with a 6.05 ERA.



“He’s trying to make some adjustments,” Girardi said. “I think when you’re struggling like he is, you need to have some success to feel like, ‘OK, I got this. I understand what I need to do.’

“His split has been inconsistent, and his slider had been fairly nonexistent until his last start, which it was better. To me, that was a good sign. Even though he gave up a bunch of runs, I thought that was a good sign.”

JUDGE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Aaron Judge is a sudden celebrity. Leading the majors in home runs as a rookie will do that.

But Girardi said all the attention has not affected the right fielder’s personality or play on the field.

“I think you always worry a little bit,” Girardi said. “You pay attention to it, and you pay attention to how he’s doing and making sure that he’s not having to do too much, and so far it’s been really good. It hasn’t seemed to affect him. But I think you always got to keep your finger on it and pay attention, just because he is a young player.”

INJURY UPDATES

First baseman Greg Bird (ankle bruise) will leave Sunday for the Yankees’ facility in Tampa, where he will participate in workouts and a simulated game. Girardi said he hopes Bird will be able to play in a rehab game next Thursday with the Class-A Tampa Yankees. … Closer Aroldis Chapman (rotator cuff inflammation) will see a doctor Friday and resume a throwing program Saturday, Girardi said. It’s still unclear when Chapman will return.

To listen to the interview with Girardi, click on the audio player above.