Mangano Appears In Court For Corruption Case Pre-Trial Hearing

NEW YORK (CBSewYork) — Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano appeared in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with an alleged bribery scheme.
Mangano, his wife and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto are accused of corruption, extortion and bribery, among other charges. All three have pleaded not guilty.
“It was really just part of the process,” Mangano said outside the courthouse Wednesday. “We’re looking forward for the process to continue and come to a resolution.”
Mangano has denied any wrongdoing and despite calls for him to step down, Mangano said he has no plans to resign.
“No plans, no,” he said.
And when asked if he’s thinking about holding a primary this fall for a third term after Republicans backed Jack Martins for county executive, Mangano said he’s “not gonna comment on that at this time.”
The trial is set to begin in January.