Mistakenly Broadcast Nuke Plant Warning Causes Scare In New Jersey

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A nuclear power plant warning mistakenly broadcast to New Jersey residents led to thousands of 911 calls.
Some people went on social media or contacted authorities after seeing a message on their TVs that stated, “A civil authority has issued a nuclear power plant warning” for several counties.
The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management sent out a tweet Tuesday night reading,” You may have seen this message on your TV tonight. There is no emergency. This message went out in error.”
A spokesperson said a drill Tuesday night at Hope Creek Nuclear Plant in Salem County was a regularly scheduled event.