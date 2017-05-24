Mistakenly Broadcast Nuke Plant Warning Causes Scare In New Jersey

May 24, 2017 9:31 AM

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) —  A nuclear power plant warning mistakenly broadcast to New Jersey residents led to thousands of  911 calls.

Some people went on social media or contacted authorities after seeing a message on their TVs that stated, “A civil authority has issued a nuclear power plant warning” for several counties.

The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management sent out a tweet Tuesday night reading,” You may have seen this message on your TV tonight. There is no emergency. This message went out in error.”

A spokesperson said a drill Tuesday night at Hope Creek Nuclear Plant in Salem County was a regularly scheduled event.

