Queens Public School Superintendent Arrested On Groping Charges

May 24, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Glenn Schuck

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens public schools superintendent was arrested Tuesday on charges of forcible touching and sex abuse, police said.

A woman who works at P.S. 35 on 90th Avenue in Hollis claims 56-year-old Lenon Murray groped her several times inside the school in late April and early May, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

She reported it to police at the 112th Precinct on May 15, Schuck reported.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said Murray was fired immediately after Tuesday’s arrest.

He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and was released on his own recognizance.

He is due back in court in three weeks.

His attorney denies the allegations.

Murray had worked in the city school system for nearly 30 years as a teacher, principal and top administrator, becoming community superintendent at School District 29 nearly a decade ago.

