Former Giants Running Back Rashad Jennings Wins Dancing With The Stars

Bryan Altman

During his time with the New York Giants, Rashad Jennings demonstrated solid footwork and an impressive mix of elusiveness and power out of the backfield for Big Blue.

On Tuesday night, Jennings proved to the entire nation that those skills aren’t just valuable on the football field as the former Giants running back used his nimble feet to take first place on this season’s Dancing With The Stars season finale.

Jennings, 32, and his partner, professional dancer Emma Slater, bested former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross to take home the top prize.

While Ross’s showing was impressive, NFL players like Jennings clearly have a leg up in these competitions as he became the fourth NFL player to win the title, joining past winners Donald Driver, Emmitt Smith and Hines Ward.

I would never have dreamed I’d be on @DancingABC much less win the Mirror Ball! @EmmaSlaterDance I'm SO your biggest fan! We did it!!! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/GCp24ar2Ud — Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) May 24, 2017

In possibly related news, the NFL just announced that they’re easing restrictions on player celebrations after scores and are allowing players to express themselves more freely after touchdowns; meaning that touchdown dances will be back and better than ever in 2017-18.

Could this move help the NFL become even more of a breeding ground for Dancing With The Stars champions?

Sure seems like it.