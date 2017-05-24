Small Business Spotlight: Real Estate Brokerage Geared Toward Buyers

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on the Ian K. Katz Group.
Founder Ian Katz discovered a niche demand for a new real estate firm to help buyers make sense of all the information that’s now available to them online.
“Buyers can go and see the market, see the listings online. But when it actually comes to calling brokers and going to see properties, they were realizing that they were actually meeting with sellers’ agents, and they weren’t really getting the proper protection they needed in those instances,” he tells Joe Connolly.
That’s where his firm helps negotiate and transact in the local market.
He also tells Connolly he’s found success using social media and word-of-mouth to drum up support.