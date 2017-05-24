Leukemia Survivor Meets Stem Cell Donor Who Gave Her The Gift Of Life

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was an emotional moment when, after three years Wendy Wax met her stem cell donor in a suite at Citi Field.
“We share things that nobody else could ever share. I’m like her little carbon copy walking around,” she told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman.
Wendy was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014, and said when the doctor told her, all she could think about was her 6-year-old daughter.
“The more he explained, the more I didn’t understand because I was in shock, and I asked him to just cut to the chase and tell me what I had to do,” she said.
She signed up with the Gift of Life bone marrow registry. Luckily Ruchail Feldman had a simple cheek swab, and they were a perfect match.
Their message to others was to get swabbed.
“You can save a life, why wouldn’t you?” Feldman said.