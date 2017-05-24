Leukemia Survivor Meets Stem Cell Donor Who Gave Her The Gift Of Life

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was an emotional moment when, after three years Wendy Wax met her stem cell donor in a suite at Citi Field.

“We share things that nobody else could ever share. I’m like her little carbon copy walking around,” she told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman.

Moment when #lukemia survivor Wendy Wax meets the stem cell donor who saved her life, facilitated thru @GiftofLife. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/LJtXg2UZoR — Samantha Liebman (@SamiLiebman) May 24, 2017

Wendy was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014, and said when the doctor told her, all she could think about was her 6-year-old daughter.

“The more he explained, the more I didn’t understand because I was in shock, and I asked him to just cut to the chase and tell me what I had to do,” she said.

She signed up with the Gift of Life bone marrow registry. Luckily Ruchail Feldman had a simple cheek swab, and they were a perfect match.

Their message to others was to get swabbed.

“You can save a life, why wouldn’t you?” Feldman said.