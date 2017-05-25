5/25 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll be left with light rain and drizzle this afternoon. And don’t expect a big warm up because it’s looking like the low 60’s at best!
A coastal flood warning and coastal flood advisory will be in effect this evening for most of our coastal communities; minor to moderate flooding is expected.
Another batch of showers will move through tonight with an embedded storm here and there. Temps won’t really fall off much — upper 50’s or so.
We’ll be dealing with some wrap-around showers tomorrow morning with isolated to scattered showers the remainder of the day. With more breaks anticipated, high temps should be a little warmer — low 70’s.
As for Saturday, it’s looking even better with sunshine and slightly warmer temps in the 70’s.