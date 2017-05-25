9-Month-Old Boy Found Dead In Brooklyn; Sources Say He Likely Choked On Something

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 9-month-old boy was found dead Thursday in a building in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, police said.
Sources told CBS2 it was likely the boy choked on something.
Police were called at 5:41 p.m. to an apartment in the building at 140 Warren St. in Brooklyn, and found Bodie Koffman unconscious and unresponsive at the scene.
Bodie was taken to The Brooklyn Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The New York City Medical Examiner’s office will officially determine the cause of his death.