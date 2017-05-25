Boomer & Carton: Jerry Can Sure Deliver An Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Not that you need reminding, but Jerry Recco is damn good at his job.
The “update maven” was on top of his game Thursday morning as he delivered thorough recaps of Wednesday night’s baseball action.
The Yankees rode impressive pitching and timely hitting to a 3-0 win over the Royals, while the Mets collapsed late in a 6-5 loss to the Padres.
Though there was no NBA or NHL playoff action to speak of on Wednesday, Jerry still found a way to not only fill his time, but to entertain as only he can.
Have a listen.