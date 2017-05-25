Boomer & Carton: Mets Just Oozing With Incompetence, While Yankees Remain The Gold Standard

Boomer and Craig had baseball on the brain on Thursday morning.

At this point, you shouldn’t be surprised by anything concerning the Mets, as their listlessness was on full display Wednesday night during a 6-5 loss to the Padres.

The Yankees, on the other hand, seem to do very little wrong (on the field). They rebounded from Tuesday’s tough loss with a 3-0 win over the Royals, thanks to some Luis Severino magic.

From the apparent gag order handed down to Terry Collins, to Aaron Judge’s “home run drought,” the guys had a lot to say, so you should check it out.

