Woman Shot In The Chest While Walking In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who was shot and seriously injured as she walked in the Allerton section of the Bronx is believed to be an innocent bystander.

The 58-year-old woman was walking alone near a grassy area that borders Pelham Parkway at Bronxwood Avenue when she was hit in the chest by a bullet around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The force of the bullet knocked her to the ground, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

The woman was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center a few blocks away where she’s listed in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses said they heard at least two and possibly three shots, Schuck reported.

58 year old woman shot and seriously wounded walking on Pelham Parkway in the Bronx. Appears to be innocent bystander #1010wins pic.twitter.com/2qkqdw1kYJ — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) May 25, 2017

Nearby residents are shocked.

“I’m shocked that it happened around this neighborhood, it’s relatively quiet and peaceful,” he said. “To hear it happened so close with a precinct right around the corner it’s disturbing.”

Police don’t believe the woman was the intended target, Schuck reported.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from video cameras at a nearby public housing project.

No arrests have been made.