3 Federal Correction Officers Charged With Sexually Abusing Inmates In Brooklyn Prison

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Three correction officers are charged with sexually abusing female inmates at a federal prison in Brooklyn, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

Two lieutenants and an officer from the Metropolitan Detention Center face several charges including sex abuse and deprivation of civil rights.

Prosecutors said that one of the men, Carlos Richard Martinez, could face life in prison if he is convicted of charges alleging he repeatedly raped an inmate who he knew spoke minimal English, had few visitors, and would eventually be deported. It was not clear who would represent him at an afternoon court appearance Thursday in Brooklyn.

The other prison guards charged were identified as Armando Moronta and Eugenio Perez. A lawyer for Moronta did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. It was not immediately clear who would represent Perez.

The charges cover allegations from 2015-2016, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa has learned.

Prosecutors are seeking their detention without bail because of the seriousness of the charges.

