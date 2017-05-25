‘It’s A Slice Of Americana,’ Uncertain Future Forces Paterson’s Egg Platter Diner To Close

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Egg Platter Diner car has been a fixture in Paterson for seven decades.

The cash-only business has 21 varieties of egg delights and some strange hours — 10 p.m. to 3 p.m., so don’t stop by for dinner.

As 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported, the diner will shut down on Wednesday. Plans by the property owner to develop the site have created an uncertain future for the diner’s owners.

The diner car will be sent to the Paterson museum.

Saying goodbye to a vintage Jersey diner after more than 70 years ! #1010wins pic.twitter.com/tDkAlzb9xU — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) May 25, 2017

Emotional owner Spiro Dermatis said it’s not a complete goodbye.

“Maybe within the next few years we’re gonna find a location and re-establish ourselves again.

The worn out stools at the counter have been sat on by tens of thousands who have stopped by. In the final hours, customers like Tom were there to fill up.

“I’m having a western omelette with cheese, home fries, Taylor ham, chocolate milk,” he said.

You want ‘Jersey’ this is it.

“It’s a slice of Americana,” Spiro said.