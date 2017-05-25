New York Giants Help Young Cancer Patients Celebrate Life

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Giants wrapped up their off-season workouts Thursday, but MetLife Stadium was buzzing with some very special fans.

Thirty area children took a day off from cancer and celebrated life, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports. The pediatric patients spent the day in the home of the Giants and got a glimpse of life in the NFL.

“So many of these kids had their childhoods robbed from them because of this awful disease. What we’re saying is, ‘You’re important. We want to celebrate you, we want to have fun with you,'” Managing Director of The Jay Fund Lynn Chwatsky told Overmyer. “I mean, we were all doing Simon Says together. We were all playing Foosball together. It’s pretty basic, it’s just let’s smile and let’s have a great time.”

Former Giants coach Tom Coughlin started The Jay Fund to help families with childhood cancer. Thursday was a day to take a breath and laugh.

Jazzie, as her friends call her, loves art and was looking for her buddy, Zak Deiossi, the Giants’ long snapper. He was at practice, but a former Giant lineman, Chris Snee, showed up with some artistic jewelry.

You wouldn’t know from their playful spirit, but these kids are fighting for their lives. But the toughest battles make the strongest warriors.

“It’s been amazing. He’s really special. Coming to do an event like this with him has been over the top — more fun than we could imagine,” father Ted Duncan said. “I’m sure we’ll remember this for a long time.”

The Jay Fund helps individual families at a grass roots level with practical financial support. To learn how you can help, click here.