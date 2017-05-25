CBS News: Kushner Under Scrutiny In FBI’s Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — CBS News confirmed late Thursday that Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, is under scrutiny in the FBI’s probe of Russian election meddling and any connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Federal investigators are looking into meetings Kushner held in December with Russia’s ambassador and a banker from Moscow, CBS News Anchor Scott Pelley reported on “CBS Evening News” on Thursday.
The banker, Sergey Gorkov, is the head of VEB Bank, a state-owned Russian entity that is the subject of U.S. government sanctions.
This does not necessarily mean Kushner is a subject in the Russia investigation, or that he is suspected of wrongdoing. The Washington Post reported last week that a current White House senior adviser close to the president is a significant person of interest in the law enforcement investigation into any ties between Russia and Trump’s associates, although the term “person of interest” doesn’t necessarily mean suspect, and in fact has no legal meaning.
The FBI’s Russia investigation gained increased attention after the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recently appointed FBI Director Robert Mueller to head the Russia investigation as a special counsel.
CBS News reported earlier this week that President Trump asked top intelligence officials to defend him against claims that his campaign collaborated with the Russian government.
CBS News’ Jeff Pegues and Paula Reid contributed to this report.