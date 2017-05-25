L.I. Attorney Accused Of Stealing Nearly $230,000 In Settlement Money

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island attorney was accused Thursday of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlement money from his client.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the Nassau County District Attorney’s office alleged that Alfred DiGirolomo Jr., 61, of Manhasset, lived a fancy lifestyle on ill-gotten gains. The attorney is accused of stealing nearly $230,000 in settlement money from his client.
“He used it to things relating to credit cards, automobiles, department stores, a figure skating club, a cigar club, a country club all of that unrelated to his client and just for the sole purpose of enriching himself,” said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.
DiGirolomo faces 15 years in prison if convicted.
“These are the crimes that we take very seriously, because if you’re an attorney, you have a duty and a responsibility to work for you client and not for yourself,” Singas said.
DiGirolomo pleaded not guilty to the charges.