L.I. Attorney Accused Of Stealing Nearly $230,000 In Settlement Money

May 25, 2017 9:31 PM
Filed Under: Alfred DiGirolomo Jr., Long Island Attorney, Manhasset, Sophia Hall

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island attorney was accused Thursday of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlement money from his client.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the Nassau County District Attorney’s office alleged that Alfred DiGirolomo Jr., 61, of Manhasset, lived a fancy lifestyle on ill-gotten gains. The attorney is accused of stealing nearly $230,000 in settlement money from his client.

“He used it to things relating to credit cards, automobiles, department stores, a figure skating club, a cigar club, a country club all of that unrelated to his client and just for the sole purpose of enriching himself,” said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

DiGirolomo faces 15 years in prison if convicted.

“These are the crimes that we take very seriously, because if you’re an attorney, you have a duty and a responsibility to work for you client and not for yourself,” Singas said.

DiGirolomo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch