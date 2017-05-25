Gun Found In Brooklyn High School Student’s Bookbag

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities found a .380 pistol in a student’s bookbag in Brooklyn Thursday morning.
Officials at New Utrecht High School got a call at around 11 a.m. warning them that the student had a pistol in his bookbag.
They searched the 17-year-old student’s bag and found the pistol.
The student has been arrested.
“Safety always comes first and this item was swiftly and safely recovered by the NYPD,” the Department of Education said in a statement. “We are looking into this deeply troubling incident and are providing the school community with additional support.”
There are no metal detectors at the school.