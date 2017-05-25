Stephanie & Tony Tantillo’s Honey Carrots

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Looking for a fresh idea for lunch or dinner? Stephanie and Tony Tantillo have you covered.
Honey Carrots
Ingredients
6 heirloom carrots (with tops attached)
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup olive oil
salt
pepitas
lemon juice
Remove carrot tops, wash and chop roughly. Mix with lemon juice and salt, allow to sit in the fridge.
Using a vegetable peeler, peel the outer skin of the carrots and lay onto an aluminum pan. Roll carrots in honey and olive oil, sprinkle with salt. Cover carrots with foil and put onto grill over medium-low heat.
Close grill and cook 20-30 minutes, checking to make sure they don’t over cook and move around.
Once carrots hit desired doneness, remove from grilled top with carrot tops and peptia seeds.