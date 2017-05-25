Boy, 16, Faces Attempted Murder, Other Charges In Stabbing Outside Manhattan School

May 25, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Midtown, Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenage boy is facing attempted murder and other charges after four students were slashed and stabbed during a fight near a school on Manhattan’s West Side.

Police said a pair of 16-year-old students who had been suspended from school for fighting last week got into another fight Wednesday — their first day back to school.

Police said Juan Gomez, 16, and the other teen got into a dispute near P.S. 35 on Eighth Avenue between 52nd and 53rd streets just as school was getting out around 1:20 p.m.

Investigators said Gomez slashed a 15-year-old and stabbed three other students.

None of their injuries are life-threatening.

Gomez is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch