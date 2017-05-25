Boy, 16, Faces Attempted Murder, Other Charges In Stabbing Outside Manhattan School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenage boy is facing attempted murder and other charges after four students were slashed and stabbed during a fight near a school on Manhattan’s West Side.
Police said a pair of 16-year-old students who had been suspended from school for fighting last week got into another fight Wednesday — their first day back to school.
Police said Juan Gomez, 16, and the other teen got into a dispute near P.S. 35 on Eighth Avenue between 52nd and 53rd streets just as school was getting out around 1:20 p.m.
Investigators said Gomez slashed a 15-year-old and stabbed three other students.
None of their injuries are life-threatening.
Gomez is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.