Yankees’ Series Finale Against Royals Postponed Until Sept. 25

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees will have to settle for winning two out of three against the Royals.
Due to the inclement weather that enveloped the area on Thursday, the fourth game of the series was postponed. It will be made up on Sept. 25.
The first-place Bombers ended up winning the abbreviated series on Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory. Luis Severino allowed just four hits over eight innings and Didi Gregorius went 2-for-4 with a home run.
New York will next be in action on Friday when it opens a weekend series with the Oakland Athletics in the Bronx.