WCBS-FM’s Scott Shannon Kicks Off Summer Down At The Jersey Shore

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — WCBS-FM and the Shannon in the Morning show crew are kicking off summer down at the Jersey Shore.
The 2017 Summer Blast Off concert was held Friday morning on the Seaside Heights boardwalk outside the Spicy Cantina.
“We’ve got some great music today,” Shannon said. “This is our 20th year doing this, 20 years we’ve been here to do this summer kickoff.”
The show featured performances by John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band with their hits “Heart’s on Fire,” “On The Dark Side,” and more from the motion picture soundtrack for Eddie and the Cruisers — plus Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot – The Ultimate Billy Joel Experience.