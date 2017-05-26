3 To See At ACC: Meet Bruno, Mr Edgecomb & Cosmo!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Bruno, Mr Edgecomb & Cosmo.

Bruno (A1111652) Staff describes Bruno as a “rockstar!” Word is that this friendly, approximately two-year-old dog loves playing fetch and getting some exercise in the dog park. Meet Bruno at ACC’s Staten Island Care Center, 3139 Veterans Road West. His adoption fee and that for other dogs over 40 pounds is waived during ACC’s Go Big and Go Home special, running through the end of May!

Mr Edgecomb (A1109720) “With his soft gray and white fur and cute bobbed tail, this sweet boy is reminiscent of a bunny,” writes an ACC volunteer. “The world’s first bunny-cat! This adorable fluff face loves head rubs, cheek rubs, and don’t forget the treats. He is gentle and playful, rolling around his condo while peeking up with green soulful eyes. And when play time is over, he reaches his paw outward for more and gives an extra meow as a reminder that he prefers company.” Meet “this affectionate mister” at ACC’s mobile adoption event outside Petco Union Square on May 26, or (if not adopted there!) at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Cosmo (A1040750) “This handsome guy has a very high energy level, and is physically very strong,” notes an ACC volunteer. “Cosmo loves to run and play, and is an Olympic-level jumper, so he’ll need lots of highly supervised playtime. Adopting Cosmo will be a bit like adopting a puppy!” Meet this enthusiastic, approximately three-year-old athlete at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

**NOTE: ACC will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29th**

This week’s mobile adoption events:

May 26 , 3:30-6:30 pm: Petco Union Square, 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

, 12-4 pm: Petco Gateway Mall, 528 Gateway Drive #4, Brooklyn, NY 11239 May 28, 12-4 pm: Popcorn Pawz Inwood, 4771 Broadway, New York, NY 10034

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.