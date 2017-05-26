Ariana Grande Announces Benefit Concert To Take Place In Manchester

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Singer Ariana Grande is vowing to return to Manchester, England for a benefit concert to raise money for the victims of Monday’s deadly bombing.

The bombing took place after her show concluded and fans were filing out.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, Grande posted a statement on Twitter Friday.

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better,” Grande wrote. “The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out.”

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” Grande wrote. “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”

Details of the concert have yet to be released.

“We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy,” she wrote. “They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”

Grande was last seen arriving in her native Boca Raton, Florida where she is now staying with her family. She suspended her “Dangerous Woman” tour and canceled several shows after the bombing.

The tour will resume June 7 in Paris.

Authorities in the UK investigating the attack are holding nine people, ages 18-44. Two others had been arrested have been released without charges. No one has yet been charged in the attack.

Britain remains on a “critical” security level, indicating that officials believe another attack may be imminent.

