Fire Rips Through Famed Artichoke Pizza On 14th Street

May 26, 2017 8:33 PM
Filed Under: 14th Street, Artichoke Basilles Pizza & Brewery, Artichoke Pizza, East Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An early-morning fire on Friday seriously damaged the famous Artichoke Basille’s Pizza in the East Village.

Investigators said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. inside the pizzeria at 328 E. 14th St.

The flames spread to apartments on the second floor of the six-story building, the FDNY said.

No one was injured.

The pizza shop is known for drawing fans who wait in long lines for an artichoke slice.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza also has locations at 114 Tenth Ave. in Chelsea and 111 MacDougal St. in Greenwich Village; as well as Park Slope, Bushwick and Bay Ridge, Brooklyn; Astoria, Queens; LaGuardia Airport; and Berkeley, California.

