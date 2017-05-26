Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: May 26, 2017

During Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” the crowd at The Headliner created a rowdy environment for Boomer & Carton’s live broadcast.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
A busy day in sports talk radio began with the guys breaking down the Mets’ dismal performance on Thursday night and if the team made the right decision because of inclement weather. Boomer, Craig and Jerry also touched upon the NBA and NHL playoffs and gave some ideas of what’s to come next in each league’s championship round.
Of course, the show was also filled with chaos and entertainment as Craig and Jerry found a way to hit a soft spot with the crowd.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!