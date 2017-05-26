Memorial Day Weekend: Millions To Hit The Roads | Traffic | Transit | Forecast | Events

Charter Bus, Tractor Trailer Collide On New Jersey Turnpike

May 26, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: New Jersey Turnpike

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — More than 30 people were injured after a bus and tractor trailer collided on the New Jersey Turnpike.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes north of Interchange 2 in West Deptford Township.

The bus was traveling from New York City with stops in Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.

The passengers suffered minor injuries when the bus flipped on its side on the shoulder of the highway, state police said.

All lanes of the highway had reopened by 4:30 a.m.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch