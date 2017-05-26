Charter Bus, Tractor Trailer Collide On New Jersey Turnpike

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — More than 30 people were injured after a bus and tractor trailer collided on the New Jersey Turnpike.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes north of Interchange 2 in West Deptford Township.
The bus was traveling from New York City with stops in Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.
The passengers suffered minor injuries when the bus flipped on its side on the shoulder of the highway, state police said.
All lanes of the highway had reopened by 4:30 a.m.
