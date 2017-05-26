Christie Set For Seaside Heights Boardwalk Stroll As Memorial Day Weekend Arrives

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to make his final Memorial Day weekend trip to the shore as governor.

Christie is scheduled to visit Seaside Heights on Friday as the start of the season begins up and down the coast. Christie will walk along the boardwalk and then cut the ribbon on Lucky Leo’s Sweet Shop and on the new Hydrus roller coaster.

The Hydrus was built to replace a coaster that fell into the ocean during Superstorm Sandy.

“Our boardwalk is 95 percent back with the businesses,” Seaside Heights Director of Community Improvements Mike Loundy told CBS2’s John Elliott. “There is over $100 million in new investments just this year.”

The rebuilt Casino Pier also includes a brand new Ferris wheel.

“For the last several years, we’ve been trying to make Seaside’s image change and we want to make it a family destination,” Mayor Tony Vaz told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman. “If you look at the boardwalk, it’s all new.”

Christie has made trips to the shore on the Friday before Memorial Day a tradition. He leaves office in January.

