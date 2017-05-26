Gunmen Kill At Least 26 Coptic Christians In Attack On Bus In Egypt

CAIRO (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) – Masked men wielding assault rifles opened fire on a bus filled with Coptic Christians south of Cairo Friday morning, according to Egyptian officials.
The bus was traveling to St. Samuel Monastery when the gunmen drove up in three SUVs, surrounded the bus, and opened fire, eyewitnesses told Egyptian media.
Some of the gunmen were wearing military uniforms, according to eyewitnesses reports.
A few of the gunmen then boarded the bus and continued to shoot passengers, which included women and children.
At least 26 were killed and 25 were wounded, according to officials.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Just last month, Pope Francis traveled to Egypt to show his support for Christians there, who have been targeted by Islamic militants in various attacks.
Coptic Christians make up about 10 percent of Egypt’s population.
