Danbury Police Locate Mother Of Newborn Boy Found Abandoned Behind Grocery Store

DANBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The mother of a newborn boy whose umbilical cord was still attached when he was found alone behind a Connecticut grocery store was identified early Friday morning, police said.
The baby was wrapped in women’s clothing when he was found Sunday night in Danbury behind Zaytuna Grocery Store on Main Street. The Danbury Police Department posted images of the clothing on their Facebook page.
“Through the photographs and the information which were disseminated by the media to the public, we were able to quickly identify the mother,” police said in a statement.
The mother was taken to the hospital. Her name was not released. It’s unclear if she will face abandonment charges.
The baby boy, who was just a few hours old when he was found by a man who called 911, also remains at the hospital.
Connecticut has Safe Haven law that allows parents of infants 30 days old or younger to bring the child to a hospital without fear of charges.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)