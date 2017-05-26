Spend A Day In The Life Of A Sailor During Fleet Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fleet Week is in full swing and servicemen and women can be seen throughout the city taking in the Big Apple.

CBS2’s Scott Rapoport caught up with some of them to experience a day in the life of a sailor.

Nearly 4,000 sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen are descending on Gotham this week.

“I’ve never seen buildings this tall,” says 23-year-old Navy Airman Amara Osborne, from New Orleans, Louisiana, who is visiting New York for the first time. “It is amazing.”

CBS2 followed Osborne and her two Navy colleagues, Airmen Andre Dunbar and Justin Gosset, as they cruised through the crossroads of the world, taking in all Times Square has to offer — the sights, heights and lights.

They also took in the appreciation and affection of New Yorkers.

“Thank you for your service. We love it when you come here,” one woman said.

“That’s amazing, because we really don’t get a lot of that,” Osborne said.

They snapped photos, determined to capture and preserve the moments.

One thing they had to try?

“I’m hungry and I want some pizza,” Dunbar said.

“I never had New York pizza. I’ve got to see what it is,” Osborne added.

Clear for Osborne, this was a world away from her hometown in New Orleans, but she caught the New York bug.

“This is love right here. I like this,” she said.

This is the 29th year of the Fleet Week event here in New York City.