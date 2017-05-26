Shoppers Hope To Score Memorial Day Weekend Deals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Those hoping to relax this holiday weekend may head to the beach or hit up a barbecue, while others prefer to shop, perhaps until they drop.

Darnell Jordan told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock he plans to spend time with his girlfriend over Memorial Day weekend and will likely shop too. He thinks the holiday weekend is a good time to pick up some new digs.

“Because I don’t have to work,” he said, and of course, because of the bargains.

Massapequa resident Vinny Versaggi said he likes to grab a good deal too.

“Of course I do, all the time. Everybody does,” he told Murdock.

If you agree, retailers are dedicating this weekend to you, hoping you’ll spend more to save more.

“Memorial Day is really, after Black Friday, the best weekend of the entire year for deals and discounts,” says Benjamin K. Glaser, features editor of DealNews.com.

Glaser says it’s a great time to pick up big ticket items for your home, like appliances.

“Even if you get 10 percent off, it’s going to save you a lot,” he says.

But in many cases, you’ll find 20 percent or more off big ticket items, like home furniture, office furniture and clothing.

“You can get clearance deals on spring clothing that’s reaching the end of its cycle,” Glaser says.

Some duds may even be marked off by as much as 90 percent, which comes as music to one thrifty mother’s ears.

“This year, I’m able to shop. So I’m Googling everything, I’m going to the store website, I’ve actually got my laptop here so I can price match in the store,” she said.

Her little helper, Clementine, said she hopes her mom buys her a new toy. While that might not be exactly what her mom has in mind, she’ll no doubt benefit from the bargains.

“This is the best weekend of the year to get a mattress,” Glaser adds.

He says don’t settle for anything less than 50 percent off and always look for coupons. DealNews.com found some of the best deals through 1-800-Mattress and Groupon.

One thing you probably won’t find a deal for is outdoor gear. You’ll find the best bargains on things like patio furniture and barbecues toward the end of the summer.

This weekend is also a smart time to book travel. You can get good deal on trips a few months down the road.