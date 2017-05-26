Millions Expected To Hit The Roads, Rails And Skies For Memorial Day Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — By air, train, bus or car, this Memorial Day weekend is expected to be one of the busiest in more than ten years.

AAA estimates that about 34.6 million Americans will be taking long car trips away from home this weekend.

Air travel comes in second with nearly three million people expected to fly, up nearly six percent. Busses, trains and ferries make up for the rest of the weekenders trying to get away with 1.75 million.

AAA says there’s good reason for the increase in travel — an improving economy despite the fact that gas prices nationally are 11 cents per gallon higher than they were last year.

And if you are heading out of New York City Friday, AAA says the best times to hit the road are before 9 a.m.and the worst after 4 p.m.

Repair crews on New York state highways are taking a break over the holiday weekend.

Road and bridge construction projects on state highways will be suspended from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. State officials say some work may continue behind concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.

