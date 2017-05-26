Mount Vernon City Employees Find Themselves Unable To Cash Paychecks

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas put out a message to city employees Friday saying there were insufficient funds to cover an unknown number of paychecks.
As 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzon reported, another city official said that was not exactly what happened – but city employee still could not cash their checks.
“The funds were available,” said Comptroller Maureen Walker, who handles the city payroll.
But City of Mount Vernon employees still were not able to cash their paychecks Friday morning.
“That upload was done a little – like about 10 minutes later than normal,” she said.
The upload provides the bank with a list of verified paper check recipients to avoid fraud. Walker estimates the issue affected 12 employees.
Mayor Thomas took to social media to explain the situation.
“To avoid panic breaking out throughout the entire thousand-employee workforce, we took to social media,” he said.
The Mayor’s office also expressed concern that the city could be charged bounced check fees of $34 per check for nearly 200 city employees receiving paper checks.