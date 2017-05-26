LISTEN: Ex-Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill Tells Mike Francesa Of Night He Killed Bin Laden

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, visited the WFAN studios Friday to discuss his life in the military and that fateful night in Pakistan in May 2011.
“I turned to the right, and then 3 feet in front of me was Osama bin Laden standing there,” O’Neill recalled during an appearance on Mike Francesa’s show.
O’Neill said he was concerned bin Laden might be wearing a bomb and knew he needed to act fast.
“I remember shooting Osama bin Laden three times, moving the wife to the bed,” O’Neill said. “And I remember seeing (bin Laden’s) 3-year-old kid and thinking, as a father, that poor kid’s got nothing to do with this.”
After he fired the shots, O’Neill thought to himself: “Is this the best thing that’s every happened (to him) or the worst?”
“What’s going to happen now? Because I killed bin Laden, and people are going to find out,” he said. “The word spread really, really fast.”
O’Neill recently released a book titled “The Operator: Firing the Shots that Killed Osama bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior.”
To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.