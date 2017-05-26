CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Memorial Day Weekend: Millions To Hit The Roads | Traffic | Transit | Forecast | Events

Overnight Storms Down Trees Around Tri-State Area

May 26, 2017 7:12 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Overnight storms caused damage across the area, including a tree that crashed down onto a home in Morristown, New Jersey with the family still inside.

The tree toppled right onto the back porch of the home on Garden Street, the large branches piercing through the structure.

CBS2’s Janelle Burrell talked with the woman who lives inside. She was woken up about 4 a.m. Friday by the sound of a loud bang. Everyone is OK and police and firefighters gave them the all clear to return back into the home.

The weather also caused problems on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens when a large tree came down around 2 a.m., just missing cars. One driver said he hit the brakes just in time to avoid crashing into the tree.

“I see the tree fall from the sky. It slams on the road, I slam on my brakes,” he said. “Maybe ten miles per hour and 30 seconds, I’d probably be dead. I get outta my car and make sure there was nobody under it.”

All Bronx-bound lanes of the parkway at the Grand Central were closed for hours while the tree was removed, but have since reopened.

