Former National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski Dies At 89

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski has died.
Brzezinski was 89 years old.
His death was announced on social media Friday night by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. She called him “the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have.”
Serving under President Jimmy Carter, Brzezinski helped topple economic barriers between the Soviet Union, China and the West. And he helped Carter bridge wide gaps between the rigid Egyptian and Israeli leaders, Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin, leading to the Camp David accords.
But the Carter years were also defined by the Iranian hostage crisis, which came to symbolize the administration’s failures and frustrations.
Brzezinski previously had worked in President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration.
In recent years, Brzezinski took part in proceedings designed to bring the former Soviet republics into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)