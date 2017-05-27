City Beaches Officially Open To The Public Saturday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Memorial Day Weekend, and with that the city’s beaches are now officially open to the public.

Coney Island was already drawing crowds late Saturday morning. The picture perfect weather greeted throngs of beach-going New Yorkers ready to hit the boardwalk for the unofficial start of Summer.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, Coney Island wasn’t alone — all eight of New York City’s public beaches are now open for business, with locals ready for some fun in the sun.

“Summer is beautiful here,” Brooklyn resident Lana Kaplun tells CBS2. “I live around here and come almost every morning and today is just a beautiful day.”

This is a special season for Luna Park since the newly refurbished Cyclone is celebrating its 90th birthday in June.

Before the world-famous roller coaster started running Saturday, runners and power-walkers alike took advantage of the quiet boardwalk.

64-year-old Domingo Tupaz says he was taking in the fresh air before the crowds arrived. Olivia Vitigliano dragged her mom to the boardwalk bright an early to get a quick bike ride in.

Her mother Rebecca didn’t object.

“It’s beautiful weather and it’s been raining out here,” she said, ” so we wanted to take advantage of the beautiful weather.”