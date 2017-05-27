CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Memorial Day Getaway: Check Traffic | Transit | Forecast | Events

City Beaches Officially Open To The Public Saturday

May 27, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Coney Island, Memorial Day Weekend, public beaches

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Memorial Day Weekend, and with that the city’s beaches are now officially open to the public.

Coney Island was already drawing crowds late Saturday morning. The picture perfect weather greeted throngs of beach-going New Yorkers ready to hit the boardwalk for the unofficial start of Summer.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, Coney Island wasn’t alone — all eight of New York City’s public beaches are now open for business, with locals ready for some fun in the sun.

“Summer is beautiful here,” Brooklyn resident Lana Kaplun tells CBS2. “I live around here and come almost every morning and today is just a beautiful day.”

This is a special season for Luna Park since the newly refurbished Cyclone is celebrating its 90th birthday in June.

Before the world-famous roller coaster started running Saturday, runners and power-walkers alike took advantage of the quiet boardwalk.

64-year-old Domingo Tupaz says he was taking in the fresh air before the crowds arrived. Olivia Vitigliano dragged her mom to the boardwalk bright an early to get a quick bike ride in.

Her mother Rebecca didn’t object.

“It’s beautiful weather and it’s been raining out here,” she said, ” so we wanted to take advantage of the beautiful weather.”

