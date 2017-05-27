‘Marine Day’ In Prospect Park Teaches Families About U.S. Marine Corps During Fleet Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Fleet Week celebrations continue, Marines taught families in Brooklyn about the U.S. Marine Corps.

What does it take to be one of the few, the proud?

Marine Day at Prospect Park offered a little insight, giving kids a chance to learn firsthand from Marines eager to show them, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

“We just teach them what we do, what its capabilities are, and most importantly, let them have fun,” Marine Joshua Shameberger said.

“They’re teaching us how to get in and out,” youngster Emma Harley added.

Military dogs also demonstrated how they take down an enemy. It was quite a show for the first-ever Marine Day beyond Manhattan.

“I was in the Marine Corps, so we wanted to come up here and show him this,” Jake Warren said.

The Marines also taught some basic self defense, with Marine Corps martial arts.

“This set the standard across the board for all Marines to be on the same page and train the same way,” Sgt. Gunner Kerns explained.

Many Marines only experience Fleet Week once in their career and tell CBS2 days like this remind them why they enlisted.

“This is why we’re here, because of the American people. This is America’s Marine Corps, and we’re just showcasing our Marines to the people of the city,” Sgt. Major Scott Schmidt said.

Sure, the weapons and the vehicles draw people in, but the hearts of the Marines make them want to stay.