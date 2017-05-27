Tractor Trailer Bursts Into Flames At Service Station In Ridgefield, N.J.

May 27, 2017 9:03 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A tractor trailer burst into flames in New Jersey early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at the Vince Lombardi service station in Ridgefield, and spread to a nearby convenience store, which had to be quickly evacuated.

The driver moved the vehicle while it was in flames, and said it could have been much worse.

“Had I not moved that truck away from the fuel island, it probably would have blown up this entire service area,” he said.

The driver was not hurt.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

 

 

