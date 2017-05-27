Memorial Day Getaway: Check Traffic | Transit | Forecast | Events

Buckets! NYPD Officer Drains Long Range Basket From Beyond The Court

May 27, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, community policing, Kingsbridge, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Watch out, Porzingis! One of New York’s finest recently showed off his basketball chops in front of a group of stunned onlookers.

It was nothing but net for Officer James of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx this week when he sank the shot from WAY downtown while standing on the other side of the Kingsbridge court’s fence.

Needless to say, the crowd went wild — including a kid who told Officer James he’d give him a dollar if he missed.

No word on whether or not the skeptical spectator ponied up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch