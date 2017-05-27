Buckets! NYPD Officer Drains Long Range Basket From Beyond The Court

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Watch out, Porzingis! One of New York’s finest recently showed off his basketball chops in front of a group of stunned onlookers.
It was nothing but net for Officer James of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx this week when he sank the shot from WAY downtown while standing on the other side of the Kingsbridge court’s fence.
Needless to say, the crowd went wild — including a kid who told Officer James he’d give him a dollar if he missed.
No word on whether or not the skeptical spectator ponied up.