Atlanta United Cruises To Victory Over NYCFC

May 28, 2017 8:05 PM
ATLANTA (AP) — Miguel Almiron scored twice in the first 23 minutes and Atlanta United beat New York City FC 3-1 on Sunday night.

Almiron, a 23-year-old designated player in his first MLS season, has five goals in the last two games and all of his seven goals have come in three matches.

Almiron opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Hector Villalba’s pass led Julian Gressel on a breakaway and he fed Almiron for the finish from just inside the spot. Moments later, Villalba blasted a right-footer into the corner of the net. Almiron gave Atlanta (5-4-3) a 3-0 lead in the 23rd, tapping a feed from Gressel into a wide-open net.

Jack Harrison scored in the 71st minute for NYCFC (6-5-2).

Atlanta has back-to-back wins and is unbeaten in its last three.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

