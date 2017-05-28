Man Charged In Attempted Rape In Brooklyn McDonald’s Bathroom

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect was arrested and charged Sunday with trying to sexually assault a woman after locking her inside a McDonald’s bathroom in Brooklyn.

Jason Smith, 29, of Brooklyn, was charged with attempted rape in the Friday incident.

Police said the suspect followed the 22-year-old victim into the restroom of the eatery near Rockaway Parkway and Conklin Avenue in Canarsie around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

He then allegedly locked the door, pushed the woman against the wall and pulled his pants down.

Police said the woman screamed and the man calmly walked away.

Residents in the area told CBS2’s Brian Conybeare this weekend that they were surprised.

“Wow, that’s terrible. Oh my god… I hope they find him,” Nicola Hyman said. “You have to use the ladies’ room, obviously, but you just have to be careful and aware of what’s going on. There’s crazy people out there.”

The woman was not hurt.