Police Release Surveillance Images Of Suspect In Chelsea Triple Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released new images of the man accused of shooting three men in Chelsea early Saturday morning, all while riding a bicycle.
Investigators say they’re now looking for the below man in connection with the triple shooting.
Chelsea Residents On Edge After Bicycle-Riding Assailant Shot 3 Men Overnight
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday outside a deli on West 14th Street.
One woman described the chaotic scene after she heard gunshots in the early morning hours.
“We were sound asleep,” she told CBS2’s Erin Logan. “I heard five gunshots and it woke myself and my family. I could see someone on the ground, people around that person on the ground.”
All three victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be alright. A fourth victim, a 35-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the back but refused medical attention at the scene.
