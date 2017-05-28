Man Stole Purse, Attacked Woman In Jackson Heights Subway Stop, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Sunday night for a man who snatched a woman’s purse in a subway station in Jackson Heights, Queens last week, and violently attacked her when she caught up to him.

Around 10:40 p.m. Monday, May 22, the suspect began chatting up the 44-year-old woman as she paid her fare at the turnstile at the 74th Street-Roosevelt Avenue station, serving the No. 7, E, F, M and R trains. The woman ignored the man and made her way into the station, police said.

The suspect followed the woman inside and continued to harass her, police said. After a brief quarrel, the suspect snatched the woman’s purse from her shoulder and ran toward the street staircase, police said.

The woman chased after the man and caught up with him as he was going up the stairs, police said. The suspect turned around and kicked the woman numerous times in the chest and abdomen, police said.

The suspect took about $300 from the victim’s purse and threw the woman’s purse on the ground, police said. He then ran out of the station and fled north on 74th Street.

The suspect was described as a black male between 25 and 35, standing 6 feet 2 to 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds, with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans and a Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.