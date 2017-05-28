One Dead, Five Hurt In Shooting At Paterson Nightclub

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and another five were hurt in an early morning shooting at a nightclub in Passaic County, New Jersey Sunday.
Police say they received reports of a shooting at an unidentified club located at 86 Main St. in Paterson around 5:30 a.m.
Upon arrival they discovered several people both in the parking lot and inside the club suffering from gunshot wounds.
Four of the victims were rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital & Medical Center by ambulance. The remaining two were taken by private means, according to police.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
The homicide is currently under investigation by the Paterson Police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Anyone with any information please contact Lt. Daniel Rooney, D/Sgt. Abe Hamdeh, Det. Det. Steve Leishman, Det. Richard Martinez, and D/Sgt. Marco Alliano and Det. Anthony Aceste of the PCPO at the Paterson Police Detective Bureau 973-321-1120.