Search On For Suspect Who Stabbed Man, Woman In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who stabbed a man and woman in Sunset Park, Brooklyn this weekend.
Around 4 a.m. Saturday, the 22-year-old woman and the 26-year-old man were in front of 1004 Fourth Ave. in Brooklyn when the assailant stabbed the woman in the neck and the man in the back, finger and arm, police said.
The suspect ran off, police said. The victims were taken to NYU Lutheran Medical Center in unspecified conditions.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male about 20 to 25 years old, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, blue jeans, and blue shirt, and has “Mexico” tattooed on his neck.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.