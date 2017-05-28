Utah Tourist Slashed While Trying To Stop Suspected Thief In Columbus Circle

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tourist from Utah was recovering Sunday night after being slashed while trying to stop a shoplifter.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, the would-be thief was trying to get away with dozens of packs of gum from the Duane Reade drugstore at Columbus Circle.

Police said the suspect wanted the gum so much that he used a razor blade to slash a tourist from Utah in the arm when he tried to stop the thief from stealing Sunday morning. Still, the suspect got away.

Exclusive video showed the victim’s wife and daughter being escorted by police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. His wife said he would be OK.

“He’s fine,” she said.

A crime scene with gum all over the place had a lot of people asking us what exactly happened. When CBS2’s Logan told them a man was slashed for trying to stop a would-be thief, they were weighed in on the man’s actions.

“I’d like to help. I think I would, but I’d like to think about the situation and would I put myself in it these days,” said a man named David.

“It doesn’t make any sense to get in the way,” said Paul Molina of Queens. “The store is insured for these reasons.”

“I give him props for real,” said Marcos Castillo of Brooklyn. “A lot of people would just let him go so he’s a brave man.

But the tourist’s courage cost him a full day of his family vacation in the hospital.