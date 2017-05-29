Woman Speaks After Being Slashed While On Subway With 18-Month-Old Son

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been charged with slashing a woman on the subway this past weekend, and the victim was recounting her ordeal Monday night.

Anna Martinez, who was on the No. 5 Train with her 18-month-old son Sunday when she was attacked, said she knew something wasn’t right as soon as she saw the suspect.

The alleged assailant – Jacqueline Sanjurjo, 53, was led out of the Transit Police precinct on Sunday. She was yelling about a homeless shelter when she was asked about the crime she is accused of committing.

Police said they believe Sanjurjo slashed Martinez in the face as she traveled on the downtown No. 5 Train with her 18-month-old son in a stroller. They both got on at 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in Harlem.

“When I paid and came in through the gate, she came in through the gate. When I got on the elevator, she got on the elevator,” Martinez said. “We went downstairs to the lower level to take the 5 Train.”

Martinez said the woman sat quietly across from her, but her appearance was odd.

“She didn’t have no pants on,” Martinez said. “That was strange enough for me.”

Martinez said she got up to leave when the train stopped at Grand Central-42nd Street, and her attacker stood up behind her.

“As soon as the door opened, all I seen was just like her arm come towards me,” Martinez said. “When it happened, all I kept thinking was my son — you know, he was crying. I couldn’t pick him up. I was bleeding.”

Police quickly responded and Martinez was rushed to the hospital, where it took 30 stitches to close the wound. She did suffer some nerve damage.

“It’s going be a little hard for me to do face expression on my left side,” she said. “It’s going to take some time.”

As for her attacker, who was arrested less than an hour later, Martinez said: “She needs to be in jail. You know, I don’t need nobody else going through this. That’s it.”

Jail could be in Sanjurjo’s future. She is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Sanjurjo was arrested at the Port Authority Bus Terminal when an officer noticed her acting strangely. She is due back in court in late June.