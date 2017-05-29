50 People To Know: Lyn & Arthur Dobin Answer JFK’s Call

May 29, 2017
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) —  In honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of John F. Kennedy, we share the story of a couple who embodied his message of service.

Lyn and Arthur Dobin joined the Peace Corps in the 1960s and were sent to Kenya in 1965 to work on farmers’ cooperatives.

Lyn recalls Arthur suggesting they join and she feeling a “sense of adventure and a sense of helping.”

They gave birth to a son, who eventually married a Kenyan woman. They later returned to lead human service trips for American social workers through Adelphi University School of Social.

Lyn says their time in Kenya taught them about privilege and their place in society.

Both she and Arthur have written books about Kenya – Lyn’s a collection of folk tales, Arthur’s novels.

Since their time in Kenya, they have lived in Westbury for 48 years.

